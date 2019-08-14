Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Summer 2019 Commencement Graduation List
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Excitement filled the air of the American Bank Center in beautiful downtown Corpus Christi as more than 540 Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi students completed another milestone in their academic journey: the earning of a new degree. The Island University’s Summer 2019 Commencement, held Saturday, Aug. 10, is the largest summer commencement in the institution’s history. The commencement speaker is Dr. Eliot Chenaux, former Vice President of Student Affairs Emeritus at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
The following students from your area graduated during the 2019 Summer Commencement ceremony.
BAY CITY
Doctor of Nursing Practice
Rhonda Vinson Brown
The commencement ceremony was live streamed and can be found at commencement.tamucc.edu, along with a full photo gallery.
Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi awards bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from the Colleges of Business, Education and Human Development, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Health Sciences, Science and Engineering, and University College. Offering more than 80 of the most popular degree programs in the state, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has proudly provided a solid academic reputation, renowned faculty, and highly rated degree programs since 1947. The Island University has earned its spot as the premier, urban doctoral-granting institution in South Texas, supporting a UAS test site, two institutes and more than 20 research centers and labs. In 2018, the University was classified as an R2 Doctoral-High Research Activity by the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education. Read more about the Islander Impact made by our students, faculty, staff and alumni at http://www.tamucc.edu/.
