Matagorda County 4-H members honored at Annual Banquet
Eighty Matagorda County 4-H members were honored for their 4-H achievements at the annual banquet. 4-H members of all ages, including Clover Kids received recognition for their achievements at the county, district and state levels. Twenty-five members were awarded various Level of Awards for going above and beyond to participate in multiple projects, hold leadership positions and provide community service.
Five high school age 4-H’ers joined our 4-H Ambassador Program, which is a group of 10 4-H’ers who go into the community to promote and educate about the 4-H program. This year’s group of inductees are: Clay Allison, Ty Kubecka, Tanner Ryman, Shawn Sneath, and Gabe Sumrall.
4-H Adult Leaders who have volunteered five, ten, and thirty years were recognized. The 4-H program is a volunteer lead program, so the service of these leaders is an invaluable part of the program.
Yearly, two 4-H members in each age division are selected for the Bronze, Silver and Gold Star Awards; this is the highest honor that a 4-H member can receive in their age division. Those members who apply for these coveted awards must do a record book and go through an interview where they are asked various questions regarding their 4-H projects, leadership experiences and community service activities.
4-H’ers in third through fifth grade are eligible for the Bronze Star Award. This year the winners of this award are Jayden Gilbert and Kaitlyn Gilbert. 4-H’ers in the sixth through eighth grade receive the Silver Star Award, this year’s winners are Dylan Henry and Victoria Sliva. The Gold Star Award is given to high school student’s and this year Mallory Grimes and Avery Kubecka were recognized as our Gold Star 4-H’ers. The I Dare You Award was given to Gabe Sumrall.
Four Friends of 4-H Awards were given: Bill Balboa, Mike & Ginny Spencer, Mark Page and Cynthia Page. The Outstanding Adult Leader was Kim Sliva.
Five Matagorda County Adult Leader’s Scholarships were also awarded to Anisa Cornett, Heather Jackson, Hannah Sliva, Lanae Tucker, and Brooke Vandenburgh.
Enrollment is now open for the 2019-2020 4-H year on 4-H Connect, for more information regarding the 4-H program you can contact the Matagorda County Extension Office at 979-245-4100.
