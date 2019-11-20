Hines named October BCISD employee of the month
Congratulations to LaWanda Hines, Human Resources Clerk, for being selected as the October Bay City ISD “You’ve got heart” honor. This employee recognition award is given to staff who go beyond their “job description” in helping students and staff, who epitomize the concept “team player,” and who put others first. BCISD staff submit nominations.
Hines was nominated by Sandra Wacker, who wrote: “LaWanda is always ready and willing to help even though she is busy with her own job duties. This year, I was asked by my supervisor to set up meeting times on each campus to help employees complete their online insurance enrollment. I asked LaWanda if she could help me on those days. Without hesitating, she agreed even though she was busy with new hires. Not only has she helped me, she is always helping any coworker who needs assistance. Thank you LaWanda for going above and beyond to help other coworkers out!”
Hines’s name was selected from all nominations received, and she was awarded a dining gift certificate and the traveling trophy, donated by Ad Vantage Specialties. BCISD appreciates the hard work and dedication of great people like LaWanda Hines.
