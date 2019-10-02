Filip and Zavala Palacios High School’s September Rotary Students of the Month
PHS announced the Rotary Students of the Month for September, Olivia Filip and David Zavala.
Olivia Filip is the daughter of Carl and Sheri Filip and is a senior at Palacios High School. She is the student adviser for NHS (National Honor Society) and a member of WIT (Workforce Industry Training). She plays basketball and runs track. After high school, she plans to attend college to be an OB/GYN.
David Zavala is a senior at PHS. He is the son of Maria and Cirilo Zavala and a member of the varsity football, powerlifting, and track teams. During the summer he works at Cheli’s. He volunteers with the Chinese New year Dragon dance and attends St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. After high school, David plans to attend University of Houston in Victoria to pursue his dream of being an astronaut or welder.
