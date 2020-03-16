Updated 1:50 p.m.
In consideration of the public’s health and safety and in line with new guidelines issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, we shifted the Caney Creek and Linnville Bayou Watershed Public Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 to an online webinar meeting format rather than an in-person format. The meeting will still occur at 5:30 p.m. on March 17 and is still open to the public. Members of the community and area stakeholders are invited to join us online for this important meeting on finalizing plans to address bacteria levels in the watershed, and can register using webinar link provided. Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit comments and ask questions during the meeting. If you have any questions, please contact Steven Johnston at steven.johnston@h-gac.com.
Day of Caring postponed
In an abundance of caution and in order to follow the directive of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Di Ann Sneed of the Matagorda County United Way said the organization is rescheduling the 12th Annual Day of Caring.
The event will not take place on April 17 as originally planned.
“We will select a new date after we have more information concerning the Corona (Covid19) virus,” Sneed said. “Some groups were already cancelling as early as last week. Applicants, volunteers and sponsors are being advised of this decision by letter or email. We will let all of them and each of you as soon as we reschedule the event.”
In the meantime, beginning at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, Matagorda County United Way will begin answering telephone calls seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
TSTA urges state to cancel STAAR testing this year
The Texas State Teachers Association urged Gov. Greg Abbott and Education Commissioner Mike Morath to seek a waiver from federal testing requirements and cancel STAAR testing this spring as schools plan closures and take other emergency steps to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
“We don’t know how critical this health emergency will become in Texas, how many families will be affected and how long some schools may have to keep their doors closed to protect their students, employees and local communities. Educators, students and their families should be focused on dealing with these critical health issues and shouldn’t have to try to cope with the additional stress of STAAR testing,” TSTA President Noel Candelaria said.
BCISD STAAR Pep Rally scheduled for March 28th has been cancelled.
