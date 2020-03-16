County school districts to re-evaluate situation Friday

Given the ever-changing landscape of dealing with the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Van Vleck, Tidehaven and Palacios Independent School Districts decided to keep students home this week and then re-evaluate the situation on Friday.
They join Bay City ISD, who decided to extend students’ absence from the campuses on March 12.
School districts could be closed longer as the situation changes.
Texas Education Commission Mike Morath said some schools could be closed for many weeks or months depending on how serious the situation becomes.
Bay City ISD Superintendent Marshall Scott III the district is looking at options to educate students if the district is shuttered for an extended period.
“We have been working on plans for short-term and long-term closure,” Scott said. “BCISD will provide instructional support digitally and hard copies for students.”
Those who can, Scott said, should monitor the district’s website and social media platforms for further information.
Van Vleck ISD was meeting Monday to map out its instructional plan for the district if there is a prolonged absence of students from the classroom.
“Once our instructional leaders have a formal plan, we will be communicating that to parents and students via our social media and School Messenger System,” Van Vleck ISD Superintendent John O’Brien said.
Tidehaven ISD Superintendent Andrew Seigrist held a meeting with his administrators Monday as well to listen to a phone conference with Morath to get an update on the crisis.
“Tidehaven is collaborating with all other Matagorda County school superintendents, County Judge Nate McDonald and county emergency management. As of (Monday), we are closed for this week. We will make a determination on next week shortly, but no decision has been made as of this moment,” Seigrist said.
Tidehaven is also formulating what it will do in the event students stay out of school for an extended perior of time.
“Administrators will be coordinating and collaborating with teachers to supply students with supporting and supplemental work in the areas of Reading and Mathematics. This process is fluid and being designed currently,” Seigrist said
Following the declaration of a national emergency by President Donald Trump and the Texas Governor Greg Abbott declaring a statewide emergency in all counties, the districts decided it would be in the best interest of their students and staff to extend their absence from their schools.
On Monday, Abbott waived all STAAR and EOC testing for the state for the remainder of the year to focus on this public health crisis.
In a related move, all University Interscholastic League activities have been suspended until March 29.
Van Vleck, Tidehaven and Palacios districts posted the closing late Friday afternoon on their Facebook pages and after the Tribune’s weekend edition went to press.
Tidehaven ISD is offering free drive-thru sack lunches for students at Blessing and Markham Elementary Schools through Friday. Lunches are available from 11 a.m. to noon. All lunches will be handed out at the elementary schools for all students. No lunches will be passed out at Tidehaven High School/Junior High campus.
In Van Vleck ISD, a drive-thru pickup for lunch will be available starting today (Wednesday, March 18) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at O.H. Herman Middle School.
Bay City ISD is offering drive-up meals for students at Linnie Roberts Elementary and Bay City Junior High from 10 a.m. to noon through Friday. Families are to drive up in the bus lane in their vehicles, and meals will be handed to them. One meal per student in the car will be distributed. So, if there are four students in a specific vehicle, then four meals will be distributed to that car. They are encouraging folks to drive up, rather than walk-up, in order to encourage CDC recommendations regarding “social distancing.”
Palacios ISD is also offering sack lunches to students from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at various bus stops in the district: The TPO main office, the Boca Chica Community Center Parking Lot (across from the store) and Cape Carancahua parking lot. For all meals, we will need the student’s ID number or name. Please remain in your vehicle. If walking to a bus stop, be mindful of social distancing.
“The health and safety of our students and staff is a top priority,” a press release from the districts stated. “The goals of this announced closure are to help prevent the spread of disease and to give our staff additional time to plan for continuity of services should it become necessary for public schools to close for a longer period of time. We ask each of you to continue doing your part to help prevent the spread of disease by limiting your attendance at social gatherings and large public events. Wash your hands regularly and isolate yourself if you begin experiencing symptoms like fever, coughing, or shortness of breath.”
The Centers for Disease Control have stressed that a reduction of mass gatherings will flatten the epidemic curve of more people getting sick.
“We acknowledge that an unexpected school closure creates a hardship on our parents and staff because of work, childcare, and other considerations. But we hope you know our efforts coming to this decision have been done with the best interests of everyone involved,” the press release continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.