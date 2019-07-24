BCHS announces new dance team director
Wendy Hankins is the new director of the Bay City High School Aristocats Dance Team, and has already met the team and begun rehearsals. Hankins brings 26 years of experience to BCHS.
Her previous directing stints include most recently the Brazosport High School Shipmates/Silver Starz Dance Team. Prior to that, Hankins founded and directed the Cinco Ranch High School Cougar Stars Dance/Drill Team. She also is a former director of the Lamar Consolidated Fillies Dance Team, where in 1999, her head officer won Miss Drill Team Texas and they travelled to California to compete nationally. Hankins began her directing career with the Waller High School Wranglerettes. Hankins has taught grades 9-12 dance, served as dance instructor at Freeport Intermediate School, and coached cheer teams, among other school positions.
Hankins brings with her a track record of success as her teams and officer lines have won Sweepstakes, Choreography, Technique, Precision, Showmanship, Sportsmanship and Presentation awards through the years. Teams under her leadership have been named Grand Champion/Best in Class (4A and small teams), Academic Champions/Mattress Mac Award for Team with 4.0, and this past year her team was named the prestigious Top 5 Elite Team out of 20 teams (and was the only 4A team at the contest, which was dominated by larger teams).
“I am excited to take on the leadership reins of the Aristocats,” said Hankins. “I truly believe that all students have the potential to learn as well as become productive citizens, and use their talents and skills to accomplish their goals. My favorite part of being a Director is seeing the young ladies grow and thrive, being a part of such a disciplined group.”
Hankins also brings to the Aristocats her experience as a dance team adjudicator. She currently works with Showtime International as a contest judge, as well as Half-Time Entertainment (HTEDance). She’s adjudicated at the Miss Texas/Miss Teen Texas pageant, Miss Drill Team Texas, and others. Her dance experience also includes work as a dance camp instructor and choreographer for teams, soloists and officers. Additionally, Hankins has served as a board member of Texas Dance Educators Association.
Hankins is a cum laude graduate of the University of Houston, where she majored in Kinesiology with an emphasis in Dance. While at U of H, she performed with the Cougar Dolls. Prior to that, she performed with the Southwest Texas State University Strutters.
Recently, Hankins earned her EC-12 SPED certification.
Hankins has been married to her husband, Kurt, for 24 years. They have a precious 10-year-old daughter named Kendy, as well as four pets: Star, Dori, Dixie and Dollar.
