County mourns loss of ‘true hero’ of Sargent area
Matagorda County and the community of Sargent is mourning the loss of Claude “Tiger” Lane, who passed away during the early morning hours of Monday, July 15.
“We lost a fine public servant and an outstanding gentleman,” said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald. “This is a huge loss for the community of Sargent. Just a fine public servant for a long time and it was a pleasure to work with him. He will be missed by a lot of people.”
Lane was serving as president of the Sargent Chamber of Commerce at the time of his death.
Lane died at St. Luke’s Hospital in Houston from an unknown cause. He had been in the Matagorda County Hospital since June then was transferred to St. Luke’s June 16. Doctors never reached a definitive diagnosis.
Lane was born Sept. 7, 1962 and he and his wife Pamela started visiting Sargent in the 1990’s and moved permanently to Sargent in the late 1990’s. He served as president of the Sargent Chamber of Commerce for more than 10 years and was the owner of Tiger’s Lawn Care for more than 20 years.
Lane was awarded the Sargent Man of the Year in 2016.
Matagorda County Precinct 6 Constable Bill Orton lamented the passing of Lane and his influence felt throughout the Sargent community.
“It’s with a heavy heart that we learn of the passing of Claude “Tiger” Lane this morning,” Orton said. “Tiger was very active in the Sargent community pushing for much needed improvements through the Sargent Chamber of Commerce. Our thoughts and prayers are with Pam and family during this time.”
Ray Fessenden, who serves as vice president of the Sargent Chamber of Commerce, said Lane was instrumental in reviving the chamber after it had gone dormant for many years.
“He was very opinionated but he was very good for the community,” Fessenden said. “He was very involved in the county activities and representing Sargent. There are a lot of things that he got done in Sargent that wouldn’t have been done without him.
“He was a community leader,” Fessenden said. “He took over a chamber that was shot and revived it. He did a lot for our community and we are going to miss him terribly. He was always looking out for Sargent.”
