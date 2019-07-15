Sumrall to represent county at national conference
Matagorda County will be placed on a national stage this summer when Dr. Aaron Sumrall was asked to attend the National Agricultural Agent Association meeting in Fort Wayne, ID. Sept. 8-12 to speak on the emergency management structure used in the county and Texas.
“It is actually a pretty impressive honor to be invited to speak at this convention and I am proud to be attending and representing Matagorda County at this national convention,” Sumrall said.
The organization is geared toward Extension educators and other professionals who work in agriculture, horticulture, forestry and natural resources, 4-H youth development, community development, administration, aquaculture and Sea Grant, and related disciplines.
In other county actions, the Matagorda County Commissioner’s Court declared Sunday, July 14 as Pastor LeRoy Charles Cunningham Jr. Day.
Cunningham has served as pastor for Bethel Baptist Church for 25 years while also serving for the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Department for 28 years and Chief of Police for the Bay City Independent School District for almost 20 years.
The proclamation reads “because Pastor Cunningham represents so many things to the congregation and community — leader, spiritual guide, visionary, shepherd, overseer, teacher, preacher, pastor and police chief — it is appropriate for Matagorda County to set aside a special time to recognize and affirm the blessing Pastor Cunningham is to the Bethel Baptist Church, Matagorda County and the great state of Texas.”
A celebration service is set to be held Sunday, July 14 at the 11 a.m. morning service at Bethel Baptist church.
According to a brief history of the church, Bethel Baptist lost long-time Pastor LeRoy Charles Cunningham Sr. in 1994 when he passed away after almost 50 years of serving the church as its senior pastor. After his passing, the church called L.C. Cunningham Jr. to be the pastor in May of 1994.
“When I became pastor, I thought I would be here for a few years and then God was going to give me another assignment someplace else,” Cunningham said. “But after over two decades, I am still here. It has been a blessing to serve in the church where I was raised. I can remember as a small boy playing on the very grounds. In retrospect, it has been an awesome experience that only God could do.
“I was looking over an interview that I gave in 1994 to a Houston-area gospel magazine. I mentioned one of my goals was for our church to reflect the demographics of the community. Currently, our church represents a cross segment of those members. I believe that God said to love everybody, and then the church should be a reflection of that love. With a multi-cultural membership, it reflects the ministry the church believes, ‘We are all God’s children.’”
Commissioners approved a road use and master road repair agreement between Matagorda County and Peyton Creek Wind Farm, LLC. This agreement deals with the construction of a wind-powered electric generating facility in Matagorda County and county roads will be used to transport loaded trucks as well as to unload them as well.
The agreement covers that some of the weight of the equipment or loads could cause substantial damage to county roads and bridges and any damage incurred by Peyton Wind Creek Wind Farm will be responsible for all costs and expenses required to repair damage to county roads used by the company.
Commissioners also approved the deputations of Carol Morales, Mary Savage and Angelica Morales as deputy tax assessor-collectors.
(0) comments
