BCPD looks into shots fired during disturbance
Bay City Police are investigating a case of shots being fired during a disturbance in the 1500 block of Cottonwood.
According to police reports, officers were dispatched to the area at approximately 2 a.m. Dispatch received a call from the victim stating someone was making threats towards him and his family.
While on the phone with the victim, dispatch overheard several shots fired.
The victim was able to give a description of the suspect vehicle. Officers began checking the area while another officer contacted the victim. The victim advised that several shots were fired towards his residence, but no one had been injured.
A check of the residence revealed some bullet holes in the residence. A vehicle in the driveway was also damaged.
At that time, officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.
Investigators are actively working the case and have some possible suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bay City Police Department and speak with Detective Robert Pierce.
