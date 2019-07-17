BCISD Board apologizes to Roberts family
The Board of Trustees as well as Superintendent Dr. Marshall Scott, III issued apologies to the Roberts’ family on the handling of the movement of Linnie Roberts Elementary School during the regular meeting of the Bay City Independent School District Board of Trustees, which was held Monday, July 15.
“First of all, let me apologize on behalf of the board and the school district for any miscommunication that’s gone out about the construction project at Roberts Elementary, where the facility is going to be built, the processes that we’ve actually gone through, at no time and in no way do we ever want to be disrespectful to anyone in our community. Maybe we could have and should have communicated a little closer to the family. I will be reaching out personally to the Roberts’ family this week at their availability to give you the thought process around why we recommended to the board that recommended we use the McAllister site for the new building. Secondly, the legacy will continue, the new building will be named Linnie Roberts, the existing building is going to have a historical marker,” Scott said.
Board President, Bobby Klepac told the Roberts’ family, “there was never any intention to minimize or discount Ms. Roberts’ roll in history,” in fact the name will still be Linnie Roberts Elementary School, it will be just about five or so blocks from its current location.
“Lost in all of this is the fact that we will be demolishing the Junior High Campus that was named in honor of another outstanding Bay City individual, Mr. H.J. McAllister, former superintendent, another acknowledgment will need to be made in some fashion to continue honoring his legacy,” said Klepac.
“This board is tasked with tough decisions which we will continue to make in what we believe is in the best interests of this school district and it’s employees and students and on behalf of the board I’d also like to apologize, Roberts’ Family, for any disrespect or non communication that we have done on this whole project,” concluded Klepac.
Tom Spurgeon a lawyer with McCall, Parkhurst & Horton, LLP and Louis Wilks, US Capitol Advisor held a presentation on the approval of order authorizing the issuance of up to $23,000,000 in principal amount of Bay City Independent School District unlimited tax school building bonds, Series 2019; securing the payment thereof by authorizing the levy of an annual ad valorem tax; delegating authority to certain district officials to approve all final terms of the bonds; approving and authorizing the execution of all instruments and procedures related thereto including a paying agent/registrar agreement; and approving the form of an official statement.
“We will be issuing of up to $23 million of the bond; you will probably be issuing less than $23 million, but there will still be a premium, which means you’re still going to utilize your full $23 million and your overall authorization that remains from your election, you will actually have $23 million in your project fund,” Spurgeon said.
“This is the final and actually fourth installment of the $124 million that was voted back on November of 2016, $23 million is the remaining authorization that we intend to sale,” said Wilks.
There was a test ran based on the preliminary values that were received from the appraisal district of $1 billion 570 million. This analysis was flown through very easily meeting the 50 cent test, which is what has to be to met with the attorney general before the bonds can be issued.
“Rates are very, very low, it’s a great time to be issuing these bonds, we’re projecting right now maybe an interest rate of around 3.15%, if we were selling today. Compared to the other three sales, it’s even lower than those other three sales of 3.40%, 3.31% and 3.55%. We do exceed the 50 cent tests based on these numbers just slightly, by about one penny. The maximum debt service and maximum tax rate based on that number is about 51 cents,” Wilks continued.
“That is a very quick overview kind of where we are today and kind of where our plans are for the next three and half to four weeks to take bids on Aug 13,” Wilks concluded.
“I’d like to say thank you, to both of you for all of your time on this project, there was a point in time where we didn’t think we were going to get to that $124 million, said Klepac.
There was a motion to approve the order made by Trustee John DeWitt and seconded by Trustee Eddie Nelson.
“This is a great day for Bay City ISD we finally got to a point where we could sell all the $124 million worth of bonds, which means we will be able to complete all the projects listed on the bond referendum from November 2016,” said Klepac.
