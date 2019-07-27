Birth Announcement
July
Hood
Travis and Rebekah Hood announce the birth of their son Titus John Wiley Hood on July 17, 2019 at Matagorda Regional Medical Center. She was 7 pounds 14 ounces and 19.5 inches long.
Siblings are Luke, Jacob and Evelyn.
Maternal grandparents are Joe and Patricia Tarpley of Fort Worth.
Paternal grandparents are Hal and Tanya Hood of Bay City.
Paternal great-grandparents are Joe and Charlotte Savarese of West Columbia and Mae and Sam McKinley of Jackson, MS.
Paternal great-great- grandfather is Robert Rush of Hattiesburg, MS.
