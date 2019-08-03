Local Selected as Finalist in State Art Contest
In February 2019, Debbie Cabness, Friend of the Sargent Library Board Member, hosted a Pop Up Art Studio throughout the month and invited local children between the ages 5 and 12 to learn about art and conservation of Texas beaches. Participants were encouraged to create a piece of art to be entered into the Texas General Land Office’s 23rd Annual children’s art contest, Adopt-A-Beach Treasures of the Texas Coast.
In April, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced the winners, and Athena Magallanes was one of 40 overall winners out of over 3,900 submissions. The winning artwork was displayed in the South Central Gallery at the state capitol May 21st through 28th. The exhibit was sponsored by Senator Larry Taylor.
“Adopt-A-Beach is more than simply volunteering to clean up the Texas coast. The Adopt-A-Beach program teaches young Texans the importance and impact of their actions and how they too can help care for Texas and its environment,” said Commissioner Bush. “Through the ‘Treasures of the Texas’ Coast’ Children’s Art Contest, kids from across the state have been able to learn more about our Texas coast while enjoying the chance to showcase their talent. I am always impressed by the outstanding ability of young Texans!”
The grand prize winner, a 5th grader from Saint Mary School in Orange, was selected from the 40 overall winners and was, a 5th grader from Saint Mary School in Orange.
The winning artwork will appear together in a 2020 calendar, which will be distributed throughout the state. All 40 winners will receive a ticket to the USS Lexington in Corpus Christi, two tickets to the Houston Zoo, a ticket to the Texas State Aquarium, two all day passes to Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels, prizes and a certificate of recognition from the Texas General Land Office and a calendar displaying the winning artwork
