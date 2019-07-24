Skimmer abuse on rise in area
The Bay City Police Department has issued a warning to all residents of Matagorda County about an increase in credit card abuse/fraud cases.
According to BCPD, external and internal skimming devices being used at ATM’s and gas station pumps are causing the increase.
The department issued the following tips when using either ATMs or gas station pumps.
For ATMs, check the credit card slot to make sure it is not loose. If the slot mechanism comes off easily that is possibly a skimmer that was placed over the original slot hardware.
Also, check the bill dispenser to make sure it is not loose and check to see if has a small hole near the keypad side of it that is visible. If the bill dispenser comes off easily that may be a visual recording device that was placed over the original bill dispenser.
The recording will capture the customer entering its pin number.
For gas station pumps, check the credit card slot to make sure it is not loose. If the slot mechanism comes off easily that is possibly the skimmer or a recording device.
Also make sure the security tape used to seal the access door is not tampered with. All gas station pumps owners should remember to mark them with security tape.
Open all access doors to the gas pumps. Normally an electronic/Bluetooth skimmer is connected between the circuit boards inside the electrical access panels of the gas pumps.
Also BCPD reminds residents to consider checking all ATMs and pumps periodically. The department recommends at least once a day or more when possible and to point any video cameras at the ATMs and gas pumps when using them.
Authorities warn residents that subjects may be in the area in view of the ATMs and gas pumps. The possible skimming devices by Bluetooth could be linked to a storage device/computer from a distance nearby.
During 2017, the number of compromised ATMs and point-of-sale devices rose eight percent, according to data released in March 2018. Meanwhile, the number of compromised cards climbed 10 percent.
That comes on the heels of a 70 percent jump in the number of payment cards compromised U.S. ATMs and merchants in 2016, according to FICO. The number of hacked card readers at U.S. ATMs, restaurants and merchants rose 30 percent in 2016. About 60 percent of those compromises were at nonbank ATMs, such as those in convenience stores.
Police urge residents to report any and all suspicious person/vehicles to the Bay City Police Department at 979-245-8500.
