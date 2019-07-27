Campaign urges drivers to help reduce Air Pollution
“Drive Clean TX” Campaign Targets Houston/Galveston Area for Exceeding Clean Air Standards
Nine areas around the state either exceed, or are at risk of exceeding, federal Clean Air standards
As summer kicks off, Texans love to roll the windows down and hit the road for a breath of fresh air. The Texas Department of Transportation’s “Drive Clean Texas” campaign asks all drivers to do their part to make sure every breath is clean and healthy all summer long. Emissions from cars and trucks can make up close to half of the air pollution in some parts of the state. There are four areas—Houston/Galveston, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio and El Paso—that do not meet federal clean air standards as established by the Clean Air Act. Additionally—Austin, Victoria, Tyler/Longview, Beaumont/Port Arthur and Corpus Christi—are close to exceeding healthy levels of air pollutants. That’s why TxDOT developed the Drive Clean Texas campaign, designed to demonstrate how simple changes in driving behaviors can have a big impact on vehicle emissions and air quality. “As Texans hit the road this summer, Drive Clean Texas is asking everyone to help reduce vehicle air pollution,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner Jeff Austin III. “Making simple adjustments to the way we drive and maintain our vehicles can help us all get where we need to go and reduce air pollution along the way. It’s a win-win for our families and our wallets.”TxDOT will be taking the hands-on, educational Drive Clean Texas Road Trip Challenge Game to cities around the state where air quality is an issue. The game is a fun, interactive way to learn about reducing harmful vehicle emissions by taking a Drive Clean digital road trip on a large smartphone. Each time a wrong answer is selected, a puff of harmless “smoke”—representing vehicle emissions—is released into a giant, clear bubble encasing an actual sports car. Participants get hands-on training in basic tips in vehicle maintenance for optimal clean driving.
“Drive Clean Texas” suggests the following simple steps to help protect our state’s air quality:
• Keep vehicles well-maintained and inflate tires to recommended air pressure levels.
• Properly fuel vehicles by tightly sealing the gas cap.
• Stop at the click when fueling your vehicle. Overfilling the tank releases harmful fumes into the air.
• Drive smart by obeying speed limits.
• Avoid idling the vehicle for extended periods of time.
• Avoid aggressive driving with rapid starts and stops.
To learn more about “Drive Clean Texas,” visit drivecleantexas.org.
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, rail, and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, we deliver a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods. Find out more at www.txdot.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.