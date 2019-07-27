Council to conduct interim interviews Wednesday
Bay City Council will begin the interview process of its interim city manager with interviews set for Wednesday, July 31.
Council has called two special meetings for July 31. The first meeting is set for 9 a.m. and the second meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
As reported in The Bay City Tribune July 3, the city has narrowed down its choice for the interim city manager post to Richard Morton Jr. and Mindi Snyder.
Morton is a 1987 graduate of Texas A&M University and served as city manager for the city of Odessa from 2002 to 2017. The Odessa City Council terminated Morton in a 3-2 vote after a heated meeting that raised the ire of the citizens of Odessa.
Snyder, a 1988 graduate of Texas Christian University, served as city manager for El Campo from 2010 to 2019.
Snyder resigned the El Campo city manager post in April of 2019 after serving in the position for eight years.
Bay City Human Resources Director Rhonda Clegg said that 14 applicants had applied for the interim post with the city. From that list, a committee including Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson and Mayor Pro-Tem Jason Childers reduced it down to the final two.
Through the FOI request, the list of the 14 applicants for the post included:
• Michael Boese
• Kennie Downing
• Larry Kuciemba
• Lloyd Calvin
• Matthew Haus
• Lee Elliott
• James Miller
• Rick Chaffin
• John Washburn
• Susan Lang
• Michael Hutson
• Mindi Snyder
• Sammy Ragsdale
• Kelli Truver
• Richard Morton, Jr.
Bay City Council Member Bill Cornman said he is hoping that the city will have a recommendation for the interim city manager post by the next city council meeting.
