CDC funds to pay for aquatics study
The city of Bay City took the first step towards the formation of the Bay City Aquatics Center when Jessica Russell, executive director for the Bay City Community Development Corporation, announced that $25,000 will be made available for the city to conduct a feasibility study into the center.
“We wanted to pay $25,000 for the feasibility study for the Aquatics Center,” said Jessica Russell, CDC executive director.
The move appears to be the next step in Bay City’s attempt to bring a state-of-the-art swimming and exercise facility to the area.
The feasibility study would determine if the center is possible as Bay City has already agreed to take the lead position on the project but council member Jason Childers has questioned in previous meetings whether the city would have to pay for the entire project if funding is not located from other sources.
During Thursday’s meeting, a public hearing was held to allow public members to speak on the aquatics center. Only one Bay City resident spoke during the public hearing.
Stacy Goodman, a representative of the Bay City Aquacats, spoke in favor the center.
“We are very interested in Aquatics Center,” Goodman said. “We have well over 20 members going to the national meet. So we have a competitive need for (center) and a beneficial need for the whole community.”
During last month’s discussion on the aquatic center, Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson said he liked the concept of the center but needed to see “hard numbers” on the cost of the entire project.
“I would like to see some financial donations from some of these other members for this project,” Nelson said.
Cornman pointed out that without the financial support of the community, this project is over.
“If we don’t do this a community, then we can forget it,” Cornman said.
During last month’s council meeting, council members approved a request for qualifications report for the aquatic center.
The city had issued a request for qualifications April 3 for a design-build firm or team of professionals interested in designing and building a multi-purpose Aquatic Center. Proposals were due May 9.
City officials said three proposals were received and a five-member selection committee narrowed it down to two firms with interviews taking place May 29.
“We have been working on bringing an Aquatic Center to Matagorda County for the last 18 months,” said Bay City council member Bill Cornman. “This will be the biggest project that Bay City has ever done.”
The center is estimated to cost $17 million to complete and a $1.4 million payment due on the pool yearly for debt service. Loy Sneary, with the Matagorda Wellness group, pointed out the $17 million price tag is a worst-case scenario in case additional parking is needed for the project.
He also added that the $1.4 million would be if no other money is raised for the project yearly and he believes those funds are available to offset that cost as well. Sneary said there are Texas Parks and Wildlife grants available for both indoor and outdoor swimming projects.
“It has been a complete team effort to get to the point where we are today,” Sneary said. “We just need someone to take the lead on this project. We already have five resolutions of commitment from our five school districts in Matagorda County, the hospital district and the county.”
Sneary said the project has received support from all of the Matagorda County school districts, the county government and the hospital district.
“All of these entities see the potential of using this center,” Sneary said. “Now we need to see how much they can commit to funding this project.”
The aquatic center will feature an Olympic size pool, a recreational pool and a small water park that will raise funds to help offset the cost of the project. The small water park will feature slides and a lazy river circling the water park.
Sneary also pointed out that grants have already been located to help fund the project as well.
Council members agreed that a feasibility study needs to be completed on the project in order to get financial numbers in place for it as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.