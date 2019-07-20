UTVs still not allowed on county beaches, roads
With the passage of House Bill 1548, many locals believed that UTVs were now legal for the beaches and streets surrounding Matagorda County.
But county officials are warning residents until the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles finishes creating rules and changes, the implementation of HB 1548 to not yet in effect.
The DMV has issued a notice that they are currently working on the rules and changes to implement HB 1548. Until that is complete, counties such as Matagorda County are unable to register UTVs and they are not allowed on county roads at this time.
Matagorda County officials stated that they are prepared to move forward once the DMV has finished up the registration paperwork process.
HB 1548 would allow coastal counties to register UTVs once they are issued a license plate by the DMV.
At this time, only golf carts can be registered and operated on Matagorda County beaches and county roads with a speed limit of 35 mph or less.
Dennis Bonnen, Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives and District 25 representative, credited the hard work put forth by Matagorda County officials to get this bill moving forward.
“Thanks to the hard work of Matagorda County officials, today the Texas House voted to expand upon my efforts and allow Matagorda County to register off-highway vehicles, such as UTVs, so that these vehicles can be operated on county roads up to 35 mph,” Bonnen said.
Back in March of this year, Matagorda County Precinct 6 Constable Bill Orton and Matagorda County Attorney Denise Fortenberry traveled to Austin to testify in front of the House Transportation Committee over the operation of golf cars, neighborhood electric vehicles and off-highway vehicles.
House Bill 1548, which was introduced by Representative Drew Springer, is an attempt to clean up inadvertent errors created by legislation in the 85thLegislative session.
The bill also instructs the DMV to issue license plates for these vehicles. Bonnen said HB 1548 increases the safety of residents and visitors, while promoting tourism and the enjoyment of the coastal communities.
Last year, Matagorda County Commissioners voted to approve the usage of golf carts on county roads marked under 35 mph only if they were registered and operated by a licensed driver.
“In some of our smaller communities, we have folks ride these things up and down the streets and we’ve had some deaths from them,” Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald said in March of 2018. “We have underage drivers, folks on equipment that hasn’t been inspected, not licensed in any shape, fashion or form.”
McDonald asked Bonnen for legislation last year allowing golf carts and utility-type vehicles (UTVs) to traverse county roads, namely local beaches, but only when they are inspected and operated by a licensed person.
“There are other coastal communities, like Port Aransas, they have legislation in place from the state of Texas that allows them to have properly licensed and inspected golf carts and UTVs,” McDonald said. “We decided to go ahead and get things done about golf carts this year and then ask Representative Bonnen next year to carry the bill that allows UTVs.”
At this time, UTVs and ROVs are still not allowed on the beaches and neither are ATVs such as four-wheelers or three-wheelers.
