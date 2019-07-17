BCJH teachers recognized for digital literacy instruction
Bay City Junior High teachers Annette Gajewsky Maly and James Nolen earned the “Digital Literacy Master” recognition from Learning.com in June. They earned this honor for the 2018-19 school year for depth and breadth of usage of the Learning.com platform and being digital literacy advocates at BCJH.
The Learning.com platform allows staff to teach students: to stay safe on social media, assess the credibility of online sources, and discourage cyberbullying; introduces students to computer science, computational thinking, and coding; keyboarding and computer fundamentals; use of technology apps, multimedia and presentations; computational thinking and coding; and online safety, digital citizenship and internet usage.
