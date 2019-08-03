Matagorda County EMS saves man
On July 4, Rev. Jim Marshall Jr. was mowing his lawn when he felt great chest pain and needed immediate medical attention.
The Matagorda County EMS of Bay City responded and Marshall was life-flighted to St. Luke’s Hospital in Houston. Marshall had died three times according to the medical providers, but survived.
EMS personnel Raymond Gayle, Gage Smith, Katrina Hanson, and Jolene Filsowski along with Marshall were awarded the Life Pendant for their service. This award represents a life that was saved.
Marshall was accompanied by his wife, son, and two daughters during the awarding of the pins. Marshall is the Assistant Pastor at the Rebector Memorial Church of God and Christ in Sweeny.
Marshall’s wife, Margaret Marshall said, “The doctors were amazed, no one thought he would make it, but God said he isn’t finished with him yet.”
Marshall defeated the odds and now him and his family would like to raise awareness to the severity of heart health.
