House of Refuge Fundraiser Banquet
The Bay City House of Refuge homeless shelter hosted a banquet fundraiser on Monday, July 29 at the Bay City Service Center.
House of Refuge Board members decorated individual tables and were responsible for inviting guests to fill each of their tables.
The event included a raffle and live auction after serving a delicious dinner consisting of pork loin, sides and dessert.
Special guest auctioneer for the night Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald provided his expert auctioneering talents to help pull bids from the crowd for many beautiful donated items.
The event also featured a raffle drawing for a custom Howa 1500 American Pride chassis .308 bolt action rifle with 16x Nikko Sterling scope and a Pelican 1750 case for the grand prize and the winner did not have to be present to win.
“At $20 a ticket all the males were in line to purchase tickets at the last minute but there was only one winner who of course had to pass a background check for transfer of ownership,” said Pastor Franc Paiz.
“We held this event as part of our effort to raise funds for the shelter and meet our budget as it is primarily funded directly through charitable contributions from within our own community,” said Paiz.
The shelter is located at 2001 Fifth Street, leased directly from the City of Bay City and provides a warm bed for homeless men, women and children in Matagorda County.
Because the only other shelter in Bay City is the Crisis Center and only offers housing services to victims of domestic violence, that leaves out a huge population of homeless individuals who seek shelter in the area.
“Our organization relies heavily on the generosity of those who give selflessly and understand the importance of our organization,” said Paiz.
“The House of Refuge shelter has one goal, to provide a safe place for individuals experiencing homelessness.”
“We do not discriminate against individuals based on the underlying circumstances that got them there, but do have rules they must follow while utilizing our services that they must adhere to,” said Board of Directors President, Pastor Franc Paiz.
“Our aim is to get them get back on their feet and try to keep them from being in this situation again.
“We help find resources for job training and obtaining their GED.”
“If an individual discloses or is found to be having issues with addiction they are directed to Bay City Recovery, who we regularly work with to assist those struggling with substance abuse.”
“We work closely with several local agencies and organizations that provide specific help,” said Paiz.
All proceeds from the event go towards the Bay City House of Refuge shelter.
The House of Refuge homeless shelter continues to provide a safe place for people in need.
Hours of operation are 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays with breakfast and dinner provided daily for clients.
For more information, to volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to schedule a tour of the shelter contact Felicia Ramirez at (979) 245-2185.
