Districts OK pay rate hikes for teachers
Area school districts are starting to make its final decisions when it comes to how to deal with the recently passed House Bill 3 and teacher pay raises for the coming year.
During its recent monthly meeting, the Van Vleck Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a five percent raise for teachers and counselors that have six or more years of experience while all other staff would receive a four percent pay hike.
Trustees also approved a $1,500 longevity pay raise for district employees.
All of these raises are due with the passing of House Bill 3, which was signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
House Bill 3 would increase student funding as well as fund full-day pre-K for low-income students and lower tax bills.
“Our teachers, students and taxpayers deserve unwavering support because they’re building the future of Texas,” said State Senator Lois Kolkhorst. “That’s why I am proud to help pass House Bill 3 with overwhelming bipartisan support. This legislation brings together the best of Texas by providing landmark school finance reform that raises the state’s share of student funding, delivers a state-funded $5,000 pay raise for classroom teachers and librarians, and also provides meaningful property tax relief.”
House Bill 3 creates a “Tax Reduction and Excellence in Education Fund” that is believed would fund school district tax relief. The plan would include obtaining $3 billion from sources including the severance tax on oil and gas extraction and online sales tax.
House Bill 3 allows district to have more flexibility on how to distribute the extra compensation among the teachers and other school employees.
In the early stages of the discussion for House Bill 3, school district officials across the state had a difficult time making budgetary decisions without knowing if they would be required to give teachers and employees a specific salary increase and how the financial impact of the new set of school finance formulas would be implemented.
During a special meeting held June 17, Bay City ISD held a public hearing to discuss the proposed raises for its district.
With the projected revenue for Bay City ISD expected to be $35,225, the district presented three different scenarios for its trustees to act upon.
Bay City ISD Trustees approved a three percent raise increase for all of its employees at a cost of $1,251,353.
