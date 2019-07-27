Manufacturing Technology Scholarships
BAY CITY, TEXAS – TenarisBayCity is offering scholarships to students who are declaring Manufacturing Technology as their major and who are pursing the Associate of Applied Science degree in Manufacturing Technology or the one-year Mechanical Technician Certificate.
Funding is designed to assist with expenses that include tuition, college fees and course fees over the length of the program as long as the required 2.5 GPA is met.
Criteria for the scholarship program are as follows:
• Students must have applied to WCJC and declared their major in Manufacturing Technology with the intent to pursue the Associate of Applied Science Degree or the Mechanical Technician Certificate offered in that major.
• Students will have completed a FAFSA.
• Students will be awarded funding to cover their coursework in their initial semester of the program; however, subsequent awards under the scholarship will be contingent upon maintaining a minimum GPA of 2.5 in the major and not failing any course in the major.
• Subsequent semester funding will be contingent upon maintaining the specified GPA and upon maintaining continuous enrollment in the program. Specifically, if the student withdraws from any of the coursework in the certificate or associate program, any remaining balance of the scholarship will be forfeit.
• In order to receive the scholarship, students must be enrolled in the first semester coursework for Manufacturing Technology as outlined in the program plan. Students that have completed the approved Manufacturing Technology program courses and would like to apply for the scholarship toward completion of the remaining Manufacturing Technology AAS Degree program requirements may also apply.
To file a scholarship application, please visit the college’s website — www.wcjc.edu — and click on the homepage link under the News section or click on the banner to access the application page.
