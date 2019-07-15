Cedar Lane Baptist Church VBS “In The Wild”
Cedar Lane Baptist Church hosted a fun and exciting vacation bible school themed “In The Wild” a part of the Amazing Encounters With Jesus series (John 20:31) from Sunday, June 23 to Thursday, June 27.
VBS Director Katie Brown led the team of volunteers for the weeklong adventure, taking students of all ages on an exciting, informational journey into the Bible, all while having fun.
“We did lots of fun activities throughout the entire week,” said Brown.
“For Bible study we encountered Jesus in the temple, in the river where Jesus was baptized, on the water, where Peter and Jesus walked on water and in the tomb for resurrection.”
Participants also learned about the many missionaries in Mozambique and the important work they do there.
The event held a daily offering for “Operation CLEAN” a program designed to provide a few local families with the essentials needed to do laundry such as laundry detergent, baskets, quarters and more.
“The children enjoyed many creative crafts, music and recreation and our volunteers provided supper every evening for those that attended,” said Brown.
