Senior All-Stars
Squad advances to state tournament
Bay City Little League Senior All-Stars have won District 18 and Section 4 of the Texas Eastern Little League Tournaments to advanced to the state tournament.
In District Tournament Bay City beat Palacios 6-0, El Campo 11-1 and Palacios 8-5 for the championship.
In Sectionals Bay City played the best of three against Victoria West. Bay City won the first game 11-1, lost second 5-3, and won game three 8-2.
