Colquitt gets 25 years for aggravated sexual assault of child
Alejandro Josiah Colquitt, 26, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age.
Colquitt, dressed in a white t-shirt, stood silently in District Judge Craig Estlinbaum’s courtroom as the prison sentence was delivered on July 25.
The family of the child victim sat quietly in the courtroom until the short proceeding was finished. They immediately filed out as sheriff’s deputies escorted Colquitt to the Matagorda County Jail.
According to documents filed in the case, the aunt of a 10-year-old victim reported a sexual assault in September of 2017.
Bay City Police Department Detective Chris Hadash provided a complaint alleging that the assault took place in Colquitt’s Bay City home.
The complaint states that the child told relatives and subsequent interviewers about the crime.
On Oct. 12, 2017, Hadash interviewed Colquitt who “denied the sexual assault and terminated the interview” according to Hadash’s sworn complaint.
Court documents show that Colquitt was arrested on Oct. 13, 2017 and appointed an attorney (Bill Leathers) on Oct. 24, 2017.
Colquitt was indicted on Dec. 4, 2017 for the crime.
In May 2019, Matagorda County District Attorney Steven Reis’ office filed a notice of additional offenses alleged against Colquitt.
According to the notice, Colquitt made admissions concerning child pornography and sexual conduct involving another child in Brazoria County.
Trial began in the 130th Judicial District Court on June 24 with selection of a jury.
Before the jury heard any testimony, the defendant chose to plead guilty to the offense on June 25, according to Reis.
“Witnesses testified to other sexual offenses committed by Colquitt,” said Reis. “This was done outside the presence of the jury and once the defendant heard their testimony and conferred with his attorney, he entered a guilty plea.
“We offered him a 25-year sentence because he waived appeal and agreed to take care of his Brazoria County cases without requiring those children to testify either,” said Reis.
According to prosecutors, Colquitt will serve at least one-half of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
“He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life,” said Reis.
