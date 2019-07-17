Council amends lease deal with HoR
The Bay City Council approved an amendment to the lease agreement between the city and the House of Refuge Homeless Shelter organization on the city-owned property located at 2001 5th Street.
“There are concerns about the homeless in Bay City,” said Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson.
Nelson informed council that the city has decided to provide picnic tables for the House of Refuge to be placed in their yard and install and outdoor portable toilet at the site as well.
“This will provide the homeless a place to stay during the day without being in the city parks,” Nelson said. “They are allowed in the city parks but not to sleep on the tables in the parks.”
Rosiland White, board member for the House of Refuge, said all homeless participants in the House of Refuge would still have their green pass and the restrictions on it that they will have to follow.
City and House of Refuge officials stated that the clients still have to fulfill their daily requirements set by the House of Refuge while staying at the property.
After meeting in executive session on the item, council approved a motion by Bay City Council Member Jason Childers that would allow Nelson to continue with his $83,000 salary for three months after an interim city manager is hired and to receive a $600 monthly auto allowance, $600 monthly mayoral position compensation, a city cellular telephone, office space in city hall, any technology required to perform his position, Bay City Gas Company compensation as set out in the Bay City Gas Company’s Charter and an employee benefit option.
Council also approved an amendment regarding the property in which Bay City holds a future ownership interest in property that is currently owned by the Bay City Country Club.
The motion was made to accept the Bay City Country’s Club returns of their interest in the property deed for 10 years and the city will lease the property back to the country club for an additional 30 years for a total of 40 years. City officials stated that this would add in the country club’s board ability to make capital improvements and plan for the future of the club.
This agreement will take place in October.
Council also approved to change the monthly meetings dates for the council from Thursdays to Tuesdays with the start time moving from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. This change will not take place until the October meetings.
