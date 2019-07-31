Disturbance leads to arrest
On Sunday, July 28 at about 8:05 a.m., Corporal Daniel Shook, was dispatched to assist officers with a disturbance at 1700 Baywood Drive. Corporal Shook observed a white Dodge Avenger leaving the area. Dispatch then advised that the suspect had left the scene in a vehicle matching that description. While other officers met with the complainant, Corporal Shook began checking the area again for the suspect vehicle.
A short time later, Corporal Shook observed the vehicle in the 1800 block of Baywood Dr. He pulled out of the driveway after the vehicle, and it rapidly accelerated. The vehicle turned northbound on Avenue F. Corporal Shook turned onto Avenue F, in an attempt to catch the vehicle when he observed it pull into Workforce Solutions in the 3500 block of Avenue F. As Corporal Shook pulled up, he observed Cody R. Reyna, 25, Bay City, exit the driver’s seat and take off on foot northbound through the parking lot of Workforce Solutions.
Reyna ran eastbound where he approached a fence to the yard of 3400 Brooks. Corporal Shook ran after Reyna as he attempted to jump over the fence, but the fence collapsed under Reyna’s weight. Reyna continued to run behind a house. As officers approached Reyna, he stopped and surrendered. Reyna was placed in custody at the front of 3400 Brooks.
Reyna was transported to Matagorda Regional Hospital for injuries sustained from the collapsed fence. He was then transported to the Matagorda County Jail and booked in for Evading Arrest on Foot with Prior Conviction, Driving While Intoxicated, and Criminal Mischief.
