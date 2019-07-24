Matagorda County LEPC gives updates on upcoming drills
The Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) of Matagorda County held their third quarter meeting led by Chairperson Scott Parker on July 18 at the Matagorda County Courthouse to give committee updates and discuss upcoming safety drills.
There was also discussion of the Matagorda County LEPC Facebook page, participation and recruiting, Long Term Recovery Group, and Water Safety Awareness Program.
The Matagorda County LEPC Facebook page keeps the county up to date with important weather reports. This Facebook page has grown to reach a large number of community members receiving 355,300 views with an average of 21,000 views per day.
The nuclear plants located in the county will be practicing safety drill run throughs in the near future.
The meeting also touched on how they can increase participation within this committee and gain more recruiters.
The Long-Term Recovery Group was on the list of additional items to discuss and is an organization that provides resources for physical, emotional, spiritual, and financial needs. They also provide case management to those who have been affected by disasters without discrimination.
This was brought to attention in the meeting because Victoria County has built a Long-Term Recovery Group from the ground up to help those in their communities rebuild and recover after Hurricane Harvey and more recent major flooding that has taken place.
Matagorda County wants to organize a long-term recovery group with the help of Victoria County to learn how to go about this.
Lastly, there was discussion of how the water safety can be improved at Matagorda and Sargent Beach. Due to recent water accidents, there were ideas brought up to better help our beach goers be safe in and around the beach water. Loaning lifejackets, placing more signs at the beach, introducing flags, and having volunteers from the fire department drive the county mule up and down the beach to inform beachgoers of rip currents were all ideas that were mentioned.
Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson said, “Great ideas. Somebody’s going to have to get together and organize this to implement these ideas. The fire department and the group that wants to volunteer all need to be in the same room at the same time.”
Sean Wenglar suggested organizing a special meeting in order to make these water safety efforts happen before Labor Day weekend.
Cory McCray, Chief Operations Officer at Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program (MEHOP), said, “I make a motion, that we meet with these groups and develop a course of action to bring back to the executive committee for discussion, to also spend funds on.”
This motion was seconded and carried.
