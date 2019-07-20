Teams gearing up for start of football season
The beginning of the football season is just 15 days away.
All local teams will hit the practice fields Monday, Aug. 5 with the start of the two-a-days in preparation for the season ahead.
For Bay City, student athletes will report for the first day of practice at 2 p.m. with freshman practice beginning at 2:30 p.m. and sub varsity and varsity meeting taking place at the same time.
The sub varsity and varsity practices are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Bay City’s volleyball squads will begin practicing Thursday, Aug. 1.
In Van Vleck, the Leopards will take to the football practice fields on Monday, Aug. 5-10 from 7-10 a.m. On Aug. 12-15, Van Vleck will hit the practice field from 4-7 p.m. depending on the heat of the day at that time.
The Van Vleck volleyball squads will also report for practice on Thursday, Aug. 1.
In Palacios, the Sharks will begin to build on last year’s successful season Aug. 5 starting at 3 p.m. each day.
Palacios’ volleyball program will hit the courts Aug. 1.
A strong Tidehaven squad will return to football action Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
Tidehaven’s volleyball program will get working on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7 a.m.
Bay City’s season opens with a scrimmage against Sweeny Aug. 16 in Sweeny.
The opening of the new Memorial Stadium is scheduled to take place Aug. 23 when the Blackcats will host a home scrimmage contest against Victoria East at 6:45 p.m.
All regular season football games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
The official opening of the season will take place Friday, Aug. 30 when Bay City will host Cuero in the opening of the new Memorial Stadium.
Bay City will face road games this year against Bellville, Houston Westbury, Columbia, Fulshear and Sealy. The Blackcats will usher in the new Memorial Stadium against Cuero, Gregory-Portland, Needville, Brazosport and El Campo.
Bay City Athletic Director Pat Matthews believes the new stadium will allow the district’s current student-athletes to continue the legacy that was started at the old Memorial Stadium.
“This marks a day in the legacy of the Blackcats where we finally have something that we can put our name and stamp on it,” Matthews said. “Memorial Stadium served us well. That stadium was built on the legacy that took many, many years to build. We made sure that everyone that came through here that we were proud of what was going on here.
“We will now have a facility that will rival anybody around here,” Matthews said. “But it is up to us to keep that respect and integrity to keep this house built and standing the way it is supposed to be. There were a lot of people before us that allowed that foundation to be built upon. So it is up to us to carry that legacy on and up to us to do the right thing and it is up to us to be the best Blackcats that we can be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.