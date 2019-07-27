Fishing Report
Redfish fair to good on edge of Oyster Lake
NORTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good in the middle of the lake over rafts of shad. Redfish are fair on jigs tipped with shrimp around marsh drains. Trout are good under birds.
SOUTH SABINE: Sheepshead and black drum are good at the jetty on live shrimp. Trout are fair to good around Lighthouse Cove and around the jetty rocks on topwaters. Redfish are fair to good in the marsh on topwaters.
BOLIVAR: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on soft plastics and plugs. Black drum and redfish are good at Rollover Pass.
TRINITY BAY: Trout are good for drifters working shell pads and deep reefs on Gamblers, Lil Johns and Bass Assassins. Redfish and trout are fair to good at the spillway on shrimp.
EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are fair on the south shoreline on topwaters and soft plastics. Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge of the Intracoastal on fresh shrimp. Trout are good on mid-bay reefs on plastics and croakers.
WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are fair to good for drifters working shell on live shrimp. Trout, sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp. Tarpon are showing on the beachfront. Kingfish, ling, red snapper and sharks are good offshore.
TEXAS CITY: Trout are fair on the channel reefs on croakers. Sand trout are fair on fresh shrimp off the piers.
FREEPORT: Sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs. Trout and sand trout are good at the jetties on shrimp and DOA Shrimp. Kingfish, red snapper and ling are good offshore around shrimp boats. Trout are good in the surf.
EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair to good for drifters on live shrimp over humps and scattered shell. Redfish are fair along the north shoreline while wading with croakers.
WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Redfish are fair to good on the edge of Oyster Lake on shrimp and crabs. Trout are fair on sand and grass on soft plastics and croakers. Trout are good in the surf.
PORT O’CONNOR: Trout and redfish are good on topwaters over soft mud in waist-deep water in San Antonio Bay. Trout and redfish are fair at the mouths of bayous on the outgoing tide. Trout and bull redfish are good at the jetty on shrimp. Trout are good in the surf.
ROCKPORT: Trout are fair on free-lined shrimp in the deep channels. Trout are fair over grass while drifting with live shrimp. Redfish are good in the holes around Estes Flats on piggy perch and mullet.
PORT ARANSAS: Redfish are fair to good at East Flats on shrimp. Redfish and sheepshead are fair to good at the jetty on shrimp. Trout are good in the surf. Offshore is good for sharks, red snapper, ling and kingfish.
CORPUS CHRISTI: Trout are fair to good on the edge of the spoils on Gulps and live shrimp. Trout are fair on the dropoffs on croakers. Redfish are good in the guts on the outgoing tide.
BAFFIN BAY: Trout are good while wading in mud and grass on Gamblers, Bass Assassins and topwaters. Trout are fair to good in the Land Cut on live shrimp. Trout are fair to good while drifting with topwaters at Rocky Slough.
PORT MANSFIELD: Trout are good on topwaters and soft plastics under corks around sand and grass. Redfish are fair to good while drifting pot holes and sand flats on live shrimp.
SOUTH PADRE: Trout are fair to good around the spoil islands, channel edges and color changes on DOA Shrimp. Trout and Spanish mackerel are fair to good at the jetty on live bait.
PORT ISABEL: Snook are fair to good in South Bay while wading with plastics. Trout and redfish are fair to good at Gas Well Flats on live shrimp. Red snapper and ling are good offshore.
