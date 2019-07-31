Powell set to get volleyball program going
Under the direction of new volleyball coach Ervette Powell, the Bay City program gets underway Thursday, Aug. 1 with freshman scheduled to report for registration from 8-9 a.m. and tryouts set for 9-10:30 a.m.
Upperclassmen will report Thursday for registration from 11:30 a.m. to noon and tryouts from noon to 1:30 p.m.
On Friday, Aug. 2, freshmen will tryout from 8:30-10 a.m. with practice from 1-3 p.m. Upperclassmen will tryout from 10:30 to noon with practice set from 3-5 p.m.
Bay City is set to scrimmage Van Vleck Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.
Junior varsity and varsity team selections will be posted at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 and freshman team nominations will be posted at 5 p.m. following the first scrimmage.
Coaches will announce team selections via the Bay City Ladycat volleyball Facebook page. Students will know they have been selected to be a part of this year’s 2019-20 program if and only if their tryout number is listed on the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.