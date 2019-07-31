BCPD Swears in New Officer
On Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m., Chief Robert Lister swore in a new police officer at Bay City Municipal Court. Chief Lister swore in Officer Seth Alvarez. Officer Alvarez is the son of Jesse and Cyndi Alvarez. He has two siblings (brother and sister).
Officer Alvarez graduated from Palacios High School in 2016. He then took courses at Wharton County Junior College before joining the Wharton County Junior College Police Academy. Officer Alvarez graduated from the police academy in May 2019. Officer Alvarez says he has always wanted to help serve and give back to a community and help those that cannot help themselves. One of his goals is to become a member of the Emergency Response Team. Bay City Police Department is excited to help Officer Alvarez get started on his new career path.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.