The Brandon & Rachel Cutrer Family proudly present
MAMMA MIA!
The Plaza Theatre, on Monterey Square in Wharton, will be presenting its final production of its 2018-2019 Season, Mamma Mia! This ultimate feel good musical will be performed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from August 2 - 18, 2019. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30pm, with Sunday matinee performances beginning at 2:30pm.
About the Show: Over 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show! ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
“Mamma Mia! is one of those shows that we just HAD to bring to the Plaza stage.” commented Plaza VP of Productions, Sarah Wilkins. “It is impossible to not sing along and want to get up and dance during this show. The singing, the dancing, the costumes – all of it is just fun.”
General admission is $20. Plaza Theatre season ticket holders are reminded they can use their season tickets for this event. Visit www.whartonplazatheater.org to take advantage of the online ticketing system where you are able to choose your exact seats, pay by credit card, and print your tickets from home. You may also make reservations by calling the box office at 979-282-2226.
