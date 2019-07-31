Football season nears for area high school teams
Take a deep breath.
Can you smell it?
Look around.
Can you feel it?
Five days and the sounds and sights of high school football will be all over Matagorda County as area high school squads take to the fields in preparation for the 2019 football season.
Bay City, Van Vleck, Tidehaven and Palacios will all begin football practices with teams getting ready for their first scrimmages in the week of Aug. 16.
Bay City will open its scrimmage season on the road against Sweeny before coming home on Aug. 23 against Victoria East.
Van Vleck will open its scrimmage season Aug. 16 by hosting St. John’s XXIII and then host Edna on Aug. 22 to prepare for the upcoming season.
Tidehaven will scrimmage Industrial Aug. 16 and then travel to Columbus to scrimmage the Cardinals on Aug. 22.
Palacios will take to the road Aug. 16 to scrimmage Flatonia and will stay on the road Aug. 22 to scrimmage Woodsboro.
For Bay City, student athletes will report for the first day of practice at 2 p.m. with freshman practice beginning at 2:30 p.m. and sub varsity and varsity meeting taking place at the same time.
The sub varsity and varsity practices are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
In Van Vleck, the Leopards will take to the football practice fields on Monday, Aug. 5-10 from 7-10 a.m. On Aug. 12-15, Van Vleck will hit the practice field from 4-7 p.m. depending on the heat of the day at that time.
In Palacios, the Sharks will begin to build on last year’s successful season Aug. 5 starting at 3 p.m. each day.
A strong Tidehaven squad will return to football action Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
One key component to this year’s area football season will be the unveiling of Bay City’s new Memorial Stadium. The new stadium is located near the high school grounds.
Bay City Athletic Director Pat Matthews believes the new stadium will allow the district’s current student-athletes to continue the legacy that was started at the old Memorial Stadium.
“This marks a day in the legacy of the Blackcats where we finally have something that we can put our name and stamp on it,” Matthews said. “Memorial Stadium served us well. That stadium was built on the legacy that took many, many years to build. We made sure that everyone that came through here that we were proud of what was going on here.
“We will now have a facility that will rival anybody around here,” Matthews said. “But it is up to us to keep that respect and integrity to keep this house built and standing the way it is supposed to be. There were a lot of people before us that allowed that foundation to be built upon. So it is up to us to carry that legacy on and up to us to do the right thing and it is up to us to be the best Blackcats that we can be.”
