Fishing Report
Trout good for drifters on live shrimp over reefs
NORTH SABINE: Trout are good under slicks and birds on soft plastics. Redfish are good under rafts of shad on topwaters. Redfish are good in the marsh on small topwaters.
SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad. Trout are good at the jetty on live bait and topwaters. Trout are good at the rigs on live mullet.
BOLIVAR: Trout are good on the outgoing tide at Rollover Pass on soft plastics and mullet. Redfish are good in the marsh with higher tides.
TRINITY BAY: Trout are fair for drifters working pods of shad and mullet on soft plastics. Redfish are good along the north shoreline on gold spoons and Gulps with high tides. Trout are fair to good on shrimp near the Spillway.
EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good on the south shoreline on topwaters and soft plastics. Trout are fair to good on the shell adjacent to the channel on live bait. Sand trout are showing along the channel.
WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are fair to good along the channel on soft plastics and croakers. Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp and crabs. Offshore is good for kingfish, ling and dolphin. Tarpon are fair to good along the beachfront.
TEXAS CITY: Trout are fair to good on the reefs and in the channel on live shrimp and croakers. Redfish and sand trout are fair to good in Moses Lake and Dickinson Bayou on shrimp.
FREEPORT: Trout are good at San Luis Pass on shrimp, topwaters and soft plastics. Trout, redfish, sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas Bay.
EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout and sand trout are good for drifters on live shrimp over mid-bay reefs and shell and mud humps. Trout and redfish are good over mud on the east end and soft plastics and topwaters.
WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair over sand and grass humps on soft plastics and topwaters. Redfish and black drum are fair to good at Shell Island on live shrimp.
PORT O’CONNOR: Trout and redfish are good at the jetty on live bait. Trout and redfish are fair to good on topwaters and live bait over sand, grass and shell in San Antonio Bay. Trout and redfish are fair for drifters working the back lakes with live shrimp and small topwaters.
ROCKPORT: Trout are fair over grass while drifting with live shrimp and Gulps. Redfish are good on piggy perch and shrimp around Mud Island and Estes Flats.
PORT ARANSAS: Trout, redfish and sheepshead are fair to good at the jetty on shrimp and croakers. Redfish are good on the East Flats on Gulps. Offshore is good for dolphin, ling, kingfish and tuna.
CORPUS CHRISTI: Trout are good in Oso and Nueces bats for waders tossing small Super Spooks and MirrOlures. Trout are fair to good on the edge of the spoils on piggy perch, Gulps and live shrimp. Redfish are good in the potholes on shrimp and piggies.
BAFFIN BAY: Trout are good on topwaters and soft plastics around deep rocks and grass. Trout are fair to good on soft plastics under a popping cork on the grass in the Land Cut. Redfish have been found on the flats with higher tides.
PORT MANSFIELD: Trout are good on topwaters on the edge of the channel and around sand and grass. Redfish are good on the sand on small topwaters and Gulps.
SOUTH PADRE: Trout are good while drifting sand and grass potholes on soft plastics. Redfish are good on the flats in South Bay on live bait and plastics. Snook are good in the Ship Channel on DOA Shrimp and live shrimp.
PORT ISABEL: Trout are good on sand and grass on Gulps, DOA Shrimp and topwaters. Redfish are good on the Gas Well Flats on shrimp under a cork and small topwaters.
