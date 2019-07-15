Aquacats capture third in swim meet

In the photo are Caden Baker, Bailey Bower, Ella Bower, Payton Bower, Matthew Brooks, Christopher Castillo, Rachek Castillo, Lucille Frick, Kodi Gray, Reagan Hood, Elyse Hurtago, Madelyn Hurtado, Kiaan Khondker, Suhana Khondker, Paislei Lee, Joey Rodriguez, Kailey Rodriguez, Felix Rodruguez, Sergio Rodriguez, Nicole Ryman, Craig Sneary, Alistair Spencer, Savannah Teeler, Keegan Spencer, Elliot Williams, Kingston Williams, Williams and coaches Hannah Sliva, Mehgan Orsak, Emannuel Gomez. Not Pictured Participants and winners are Madilyn Ashworth, Morgan Ashworth, Jasmine Boudreaux, Daniel Dye, Trevor Frazier, Grace Gibbons, Iralynn Gibbons, Kayla Martinez, Christoper Peralta, Aubrey Robles, Geddan Robles, Victoria Sliva, Taelynn Tinnin, Tate Tinnin, Jordan Wright, Lillian Wurtz and Coach Sarah Attaway.

The Aquacats competed in the Coastal City Aquatics Association (CCAA) Championship meet over the weekend.  Led by first year Head Coach Hannah Sliva, the Aquacats picked up the third place trophy finishing behind Lake Jackson and Richmond/Rosenberg swim teams.  

Pacing the aquacats were the following medal winners:

Gold Medal Winners

Keegan Spencer (3) Boys 9-10 50 Yard Free; 9-10 25 Yard Free; 100 Yard IM

Nicole Ryman (2) Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke; 50 Yard Fly; 

Sergio Rodriquez Boys 9-10 25 Yard Fly

Lucy Frick Girls 13-14 200 Yard Free

Boys 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay (Alistair Spencer, Kiaan Khondker, Craig Sneary,  Caden Baker)

Silver

Lillian Wurtz Girls 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle

Felix Rodriguez (2) Boys 13-14 100 Yard Free; 50 Yard Free

Jasmine Boudreaux Woman 15-18 100 Yard Free

Kailey Rodriquez Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Breast Stroke

Matthew Brooks (2) Boys 13-14 50 Yard Breast Stroke; 200 Yard Free

Alistair Spencer Boys 7-8 25 Yard Free 

Lucy Frick Girls 13-14 50 Yard Free

Suhana Khondker Girls 13-14 100 IM

Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay (Taelynn Tinnin, Raegen Hood, Elyse Hurtado, Lillian Wurtz)

Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Medley Relay  (Kailey Rodriguez, Geddan Robles, Lillian Wurtz)

Boys 8 & Under 100 Yard Medley Relay (Alistair Spencer, Kiaan Khondker, Elliott Williams,  Caden Baker)

Girls 9-10 100 Yard Medley Relay Bower, Bailey; Robles, Aubrey; Teeler, Savannah; Hurtado, Madelyn 

Girls 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay Lee, Paislei ; Ryman, Nicole; Castillo, Rachel; Ashworth, Madilyn

Bronze

Kailey Rodriguez (2) Girls 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle; 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle

Kian Khondker Boys 7-8 25 Yard Back

Trevor Frazier Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke

Jasmine Boudreaux (2) Women 15-18 50 yard back stroke; 50 yard free; 

Daniel Dye Men 15-18 50 yard backstroke

Maddy Ashworth Girls 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke

Elliott Williams Boys 8 & under 25 yard Fly

Lucy Frick Girls 13-14 50 Yard Butter Fly

Ella Bower Girls 13-14 200 Yard Free

Payton Bower Men 15-18 200 Yard Free

Girls 13-14 200 Yard Medley Relay Bower, Ella; Khondker, Suhana; Frick, Luc;  Ashworth, Morgan

