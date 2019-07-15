Aquacats capture third in swim meet
The Aquacats competed in the Coastal City Aquatics Association (CCAA) Championship meet over the weekend. Led by first year Head Coach Hannah Sliva, the Aquacats picked up the third place trophy finishing behind Lake Jackson and Richmond/Rosenberg swim teams.
Pacing the aquacats were the following medal winners:
Gold Medal Winners
Keegan Spencer (3) Boys 9-10 50 Yard Free; 9-10 25 Yard Free; 100 Yard IM
Nicole Ryman (2) Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke; 50 Yard Fly;
Sergio Rodriquez Boys 9-10 25 Yard Fly
Lucy Frick Girls 13-14 200 Yard Free
Boys 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay (Alistair Spencer, Kiaan Khondker, Craig Sneary, Caden Baker)
Silver
Lillian Wurtz Girls 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle
Felix Rodriguez (2) Boys 13-14 100 Yard Free; 50 Yard Free
Jasmine Boudreaux Woman 15-18 100 Yard Free
Kailey Rodriquez Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Breast Stroke
Matthew Brooks (2) Boys 13-14 50 Yard Breast Stroke; 200 Yard Free
Alistair Spencer Boys 7-8 25 Yard Free
Lucy Frick Girls 13-14 50 Yard Free
Suhana Khondker Girls 13-14 100 IM
Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay (Taelynn Tinnin, Raegen Hood, Elyse Hurtado, Lillian Wurtz)
Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Medley Relay (Kailey Rodriguez, Geddan Robles, Lillian Wurtz)
Boys 8 & Under 100 Yard Medley Relay (Alistair Spencer, Kiaan Khondker, Elliott Williams, Caden Baker)
Girls 9-10 100 Yard Medley Relay Bower, Bailey; Robles, Aubrey; Teeler, Savannah; Hurtado, Madelyn
Girls 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay Lee, Paislei ; Ryman, Nicole; Castillo, Rachel; Ashworth, Madilyn
Bronze
Kailey Rodriguez (2) Girls 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle; 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle
Kian Khondker Boys 7-8 25 Yard Back
Trevor Frazier Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
Jasmine Boudreaux (2) Women 15-18 50 yard back stroke; 50 yard free;
Daniel Dye Men 15-18 50 yard backstroke
Maddy Ashworth Girls 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke
Elliott Williams Boys 8 & under 25 yard Fly
Lucy Frick Girls 13-14 50 Yard Butter Fly
Ella Bower Girls 13-14 200 Yard Free
Payton Bower Men 15-18 200 Yard Free
Girls 13-14 200 Yard Medley Relay Bower, Ella; Khondker, Suhana; Frick, Luc; Ashworth, Morgan
