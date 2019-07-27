EDC to honor Lane with spirit award
The Matagorda County Economic Development Corporation, EDC, held a meeting at the Center for Economic and Community Development on Friday July 26 and approved to honor Claude “Tiger” Lane with the creation of a community spirit award.
Lane was on the board of the Matagorda EDC before he passed away on July 15.
“Honoring our lost board member by creating a community spirit award,” said Mike Ferdinand, executive director for the Economic Development Corporation. “Tiger showed an extraordinary amount of enthusiasm for Matagorda County and was always very supportive, not only in EDC efforts but also in tourism and really moving Matagorda as a whole, so what we would like to recommend is an award in Tiger’s name that we would present during our annual meeting.”
There was a motion made and it was seconded.
Lane and his wife, Pam Lane, began living in the Sargent area in the 1990’s. Lane was very active in his community and county by serving as president of the
Sargent Chamber of Commerce. He held that position for more than 10 years while also owning Tiger’s Lawn Care, which he did so for more than 20 years.
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald said, “Tiger was a fantastic guy and fantastic advocate, not only for Sargent but for Matagorda County. He never let us forget, not that we ever tried to or did, but he was always ever present in court reminding anybody that would listen, “Hey we’re down here, we pay taxes and we want service.”
McDonald also said, “He was always a gentleman about it.”
When nearing the end of the discussion McDonald said, “I think this is entirely appropriate and I appreciate you all for bringing it to a vote.”
