Duo shine at Gulf Summer Champs meet
This past weekend, two young men from Bay City competed in the Gulf Summer Champs meet in Sugar Land.
Twenty-three (23) teams sent 543 swimmers to the Don Cook Natatorium for a three-day prelim/final meet.
Both competed in the 13/14 age group.
The meet was swum long course meters (LCM), meaning 50 meter course with the top sixteen (16) finishers in preliminaries returned to swim in finals.
This meet concluded the long course season for the Bay City swimmers with the short course meets will begin in September.
The results are as follows:
Matthew Brooks (14)
800 free - 8th - 11:07.08
400 free - 13th - 5:12.55
200 free - 14th - 2:25.60
100 breaststroke - 17th - 1:28.89
100 free - 20th - 1:06.45
50 free - 21st - :29.98
200 breaststroke - 26th - 3:24.50
Oliver Spencer (13)
50 free - 1st - :27.57
100 free - 3rd - 1:01.66
200 free - 6th - 2:23.60
100 butterfly - 8th - 1:14.58
200 backstroke - 9th - 2:38.97.
