BCPL hosts “Behind the Badge” series with BCPD
As part of the Bay City Public Library’s “Summer Reading Program” themed this year as “A Universe of Stories” the Bay City Police Department participated by beginning their 3-week “Behind the Badge” series on Tuesday, July 9.
The first installment in the series began with “Hostage Negotiation” led by BCPD Detective Matthew Mayberry and Crime Scene Investigator Vickie Pursley.
The event attracted many area youth including those enrolled in the Boys and Girls Club.
The youth took a hands-on approach, participating in scenarios and discussion with law enforcement representatives while taking an inside look at what it takes to protect people during a hostage situation.
Detective Mayberry and CSI Pursley selected participants and re-enacted what it would be like in a real hostage crisis situation, allowing them to discover solutions by sharpening their decision making skills under pressure.
Next in the series will be “Crime Scene Investigation” on Tuesday, July 16 and “Detectives” on Tuesday, July 23.
The series is for teens, however it is open to anyone interested in learning more about law enforcement within the community.
The BCPL is located at 1100 Seventh Street.
For more information about this series and the many other events taking place at the Bay City Public Library during the Summer contact Youth Services Specialist Andrea Savage at (979)245-6931.
