Van Vleck set for season ahead
Volleyball season is about to begin.
Van Vleck will be starting two-a-days on Aug. 1. Van Vleck Head Volleyball Coach Amy Kile is urging parents to make sure that athletes has completed their physical or they will not be able to participate, they are able to watch so please make the effort to be in attendance regardless.
Students involved in other sports/activities in the fall, the Van Vleck coaching staff will work with student and the other coaches/directors with a plan that fits all of their needs. All players are reminded that when they come to practice on Aug. 1 that they have their knee pads, water, and court shoes. There will be some conditioning outside as well as in the gym.
Van Vleck will hold its first scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 3 in Bay City. There will be a mandatory parent and student meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Junior High Gym. During this time, Kile will go over expectations of the girls both on and off the court.
“Our coaches are excited to get this season started,” Kile said. “We will be using the remind system to contact you with any changes in the schedule or practices. Please make sure to add the Remind code @vanvleckvb to make sure that you are up-to-date on announcements. If you have any questions please feel free to contact me at akile@vvisd.org.”
