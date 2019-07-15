NewWave giving tuition to residents who are ‘Going Places’
Three winners will be selected to win $3,000 toward Fall 2019 tuition
Phoenix, Arizona – NewWave Communications is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and will be giving three residents in its service area $3,000 to use toward Fall 2019 tuition through its Going Places social media campaign.
Students ages 17 and older who are enrolled in an institution of higher education for the Fall 2019 semester and who either live in or attend school in communities throughout states NewWave serves can enter simply by sharing a photo and brief written entry describing their educational path, why they’re pursuing it, and how it will benefit themselves and their town.
“Whether they plan to become an aesthetician, nurse, teacher, mechanic or their next town manager, higher education is essential to many individuals pursuing their dreams,” said Trish Niemann, director of corporate communications. “We’d like to help ease some of the financial burden for students in our cities and towns, allowing them to focus on learning. We look forward to seeing how their careers develop and how they work to make a difference in their communities once they complete their programs.”
Entries will be accepted through Aug. 2, 2019 at snewwavecom.com/contest. To be eligible for the contest, entrants must live in a NewWave service area and be enrolled in an institution of higher education for this fall. Winners will be highlighted on the NewWave Facebook page.
About NewWave Communications
NewWave Communications is a broadband company delivering high-speed Internet, TV and telephone services to residential and business customers in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Texas.
