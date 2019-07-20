Texas Hold’em
9th annual Poker in Palacios benefits Chamber of Commerce
Bringing back some casino style gambling fun, Poker in Palacios returned once again with the 9th Annual Texas Hold’em Series Fundraiser sponsored by the Palacios Chamber of Commerce.
The main event, the Texas Hold’em Series tournament as well as several side games of Hi-Lo, Blackjack, Bingo provided an exciting afternoon for lucky players at the Palacios Recreation Center.
Kicking off the fundraiser, a delicious seafood lunch followed by a live auction.
A number of valuable items on the auction block included a weekend vacation getaway package in Matagorda, beautifully handcrafted woodworks, designer belt buckle and cash value to name a few.
The event also featured a silent auction and multiple gun raffles.
“We wanted it to be a good time for those who came because this event helps the Palacios Chamber of Commerce raise funds for advertising and with help covering operational funds,” said Chamber Executive Director Pam Oliver.
“Fundraisers like this help us to secure advertising for our local businesses and allows us to continue our mission within the community,” said Oliver.
The Palacios Chamber of Commerce is located at 420 Main Street in Palacios.
For more information about upcoming events in the area contact Pam Oliver at 361-972-2615 or via email at palcoc@warpspeed1.net.
