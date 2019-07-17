County commissioners approve date for Household Hazardous collection event
Matagorda County Commissioners approved to schedule a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event for Oct. 19 at the Matagorda County Fairgrounds during their weekly meeting Monday, July 15.
The annual event allows county residents to dispose of household Hazardous Waste (HHW) such as oil-based paints; motor oil, pesticides and lead-acid batteries present a real disposal challenge. While these wastes constitute only a small percentage of the residential waste stream, the potential damage from improper disposal is significant.
The health and safety of families, neighborhoods and environment are threatened when household hazardous waste is stored or disposed of improperly.
Household hazardous waste is any product labeled: toxic, poison, corrosive, flammable, combustible or irritant that residents are ready to dispose of.
Things to Bring:
· Used Motor Oil
· Antifreeze
· Brake/transmission fluid
· Old diesel/gasoline
· Pesticides/herbicides/insecticides
· Pool chemicals
· Paints/thinners (will recycle to the public)
· Household cleaners
· Drain openers
· Stain removers
· Furniture polish/wood preservatives
· Cooking oil
· Batteries (auto, rechargeable, alkaline)
· Old Appliances (with/without Freon)
· Tires (8) no semi or tractor tires
· Products labeled “warning/caution/poison”
· e-Waste: computers, printers, cell phones
Things NOT to Bring:
· Farm/business waste
· Explosives
· Radioactive material
· Dioxins
· TV’s
· Magazines or newspapers
· Compressed gas cylinders
