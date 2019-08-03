Top Honor
Matagorda Regional Medical Center celebrates 10 years
The Matagorda Regional Medical Center celebrated their 10th anniversary on Tuesday, July 30 with an internal celebration at the hospital.
Aaron Fox, Chief Business Development Officer said, “Since opening our new campus, the MRMC has many reasons to celebrate.”
The medical center has welcomed over 21,500 patients seeking inpatient care, helped over 160,000 people seeking emergency care, and performed over 14,000 surgical procedures. There have been over 4,400 new birthdays celebrated in the Women’s Center and obtained Neonatal State Designation for their Level 1 nursery.
The Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Trained and Certified staff have supported over 1,600 seniors with mental health needs.
As seen from the highway, the medical center also has a 20,000 square foot Texas Safe Shelter and Medical Wellness and Rehabilitation Center. This is in partnership with county, city, and regional supporters.
The 40,000 square foot Doman Freeman Phillips Medical Office Building was opened to welcome new permanent and visiting medical providers in high-demand specialties.
The medical center has also added and improved medical technology in multiple areas, including the addition of the state-of-the-art 3D Mammography and a 64-slice CT scanner.
There is improved access to care by establishing new service lines and surgical procedures such as cardiac catheterization, telemedicine, sleep medicine, outpatient wound care, and an inpatient dialysis suite.
The MRMC has maintained Joint Commission Accreditation and received multiple awards including the Texas Medical Associations Texas Health Care Quality Improvement Silver Award, CXPA’s Customer Experience Impact Award, and Health grades’ Patient Safety Excellence Award.
They have also maintained status as an American Nursing Credentialing Center Pathway to Excellence Designated Organization since 2015.
The MRMC Foundation has raised over $2.5M in the support of the hospital’s mission of delivering quality and compassionate healthcare.
They have penned over $4.7M in grants to improve hospital services and collected $1.1M in sales from the MRMC Auxiliary gift shop, which benefit the hospital and local scholarship recipients.
Lastly, the MRMC has strengthened partnerships with reginal provider organizations through expanded hours and locations including the Urgent Care services and the WIC clinic in Palacios.
