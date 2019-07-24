TISD hands out raises to staff
The Tidehaven Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a pay raise for its teachers, librarians, counselors, registered nurses and at-will employees during its meeting Monday, July 22.
“This strong and supportive action by the board of trustees goes beyond and exceeds the requirements of HB3, the new state law,” said Tidehaven ISD Superintendent Dr. Andrew Seigrist.
Trustees approved that teachers, librarians, counselors and registered nurses with less than five years of experience will be given a raise of $4,000.
Teachers, librarians, counselors and registered nurses with six years or more of experience will be handed a raise of $4,400.
All at-will employees will be awarded a raise of $2,000.
The decision by Tidehaven ISD follows pay raise decisions made by Van Vleck ISD and Bay City ISD.
The Van Vleck Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a five percent raise for teachers and counselors that have six or more years of experience while all other staff would receive a four percent pay hike.
Trustees also approved a $1,500 longevity pay raise for district employees.
The Bay City Independent School approved a three percent raise increase for all of its employees at a cost of $1,251,353.
All of these raises are due with the passing of House Bill 3, which was signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
House Bill 3 would increase student funding as well as fund full-day pre-K for low-income students and lower tax bills.
“Our teachers, students and taxpayers deserve unwavering support because they’re building the future of Texas,” said State Senator Lois Kolkhorst. “That’s why I am proud to help pass House Bill 3 with overwhelming bipartisan support. This legislation brings together the best of Texas by providing landmark school finance reform that raises the state’s share of student funding, delivers a state-funded $5,000 pay raise for classroom teachers and librarians, and also provides meaningful property tax relief.”
House Bill 3 created a “Tax Reduction and Excellence in Education Fund” that is believed would fund school district tax relief. The plan would include obtaining $3 billion from sources including the severance tax on oil and gas extraction and online sales tax.
House Bill 3 allows district to have more flexibility on how to distribute the extra compensation among the teachers and other school employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.