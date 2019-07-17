Growing Into Men of Standard hosts annual tournament
Youth from all across Matagorda County participated in GIMOS - Growing Into Men Of Standard’s 2nd Annual basketball tournament held Saturday, July 13 at the Bay City High gymnasium.
The event, led by tournament host Billy Dykes and coordinated by Joshua Roberson featured an all-ages tournament, information booths and powerful testimonials focusing on issues affecting today’s youth such as low self-esteem, addiction, suicide and bullying.
“What we want to accomplish with each event that we have is to challenge these young men to raise their expectations, promote leadership principles and to encourage them to achieve their life goals,” said GIMOS Founder and Director Felicia Parks.
“Our sincere desire is to have a positive impact on their lives and for them to impact the lives of others.”
“The main thing GIMOS strives to do is to provide a day of fun at no cost to them.”
Musical entertainment provided courtesy of DJ Billy Wayne, creating an atmosphere of excitement and energy in the gym.
“We had first, second, and third place winners from each age group,” said Parks.
“Thanks to my family, the tournament host and coordinator, all the coaches, referees, Mehop, the Jameel Foundation, Vidala Leal, the United Way, the Rotary Club, Bay City ISD, STP, Zachry, the Trap, Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald and wife Sharyl, the Economic Action Committee of the Gulf Coast, Bay City All-Sport Booster Club, Lonnie Sardinea, Little Caesars and Mullen Donuts,” said Parks.
“It was a great day for Growing Into Men of Standard,”
“I thank God for trusting me with his vision and I am truly humbled and honored,” said Parks.
GIMOS is a non-profit organization that focuses on mentoring youth males ages 5 through 18 and has been providing information and opportunity for young men since its formation in 2016.
