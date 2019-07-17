A Tasty take on Trendy Toast
While many food trends come and go, some desired food traits seemingly never go out of style. For example, dishes that provide nutritional benefits will pretty much always be popular, along with types of foods that can be customized to match personalized preferences and tastes.
Toast is a versatile option for nearly anyone seeking a bite for breakfast, especially those eaters looking for both nutrition and flavor. Because you can add a variety of toppings to your toast, it can be a simple way to add a healthy element to your morning routine.
These recipes, for example, include Sabra Hummus as a base spread, which adds protein and fiber perfect for breakfast, brunch or a mid-morning snack. Hummus Toast with Sun-dried Tomatoes and Parmesan brings with it the extra nutritional value of veggies, while Hummus Toast with Soft-Boiled Egg and Spinach packs ample protein for an ideal way to start the day.
Plus, because these quick-to-make recipes involve short amounts of time spent on preparation, you’re able to enjoy a nutritious treat even on the busiest of days.
Hummus Toast with Sun-dried Tomatoes and Parmesan
1 slice whole-grain bread
1/4 cup fresh arugula
2-3 sun-dried tomatoes
2 tablespoons Sabra Classic Hummus
olive oil
2 tablespoons pine nuts
fresh Parmesan curls
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
Toast bread; set aside. Wash and pat dry arugula; set aside.
Remove sun-dried tomatoes from jar and lightly pat with paper towel to remove excess oil.
Spread toast with hummus.
Lightly toss arugula with drizzle of olive oil; layer on top of hummus. Top with sun-dried tomatoes. Sprinkle with pine nuts and add Parmesan curls. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
Hummus Toast with Soft-Boiled Egg and Spinach
1 slice artisan country white bread
1/4 cup fresh spinach, wilted
water
1 soft-boiled egg
ice
1 garlic clove, chopped
1 teaspoon olive oil
2 tablespoons Sabra Classic Hummus
red pepper flakes, for garnish
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
Toast bread; set aside. Wash spinach; set aside.
Fill small saucepan with enough water to barely cover egg; bring to boil, cover and reduce heat. Cook egg 6 minutes, remove from heat and plunge into ice bath to stop cooking. Peel egg; set aside.
In medium skillet, sauté chopped garlic in olive oil approximately 3 minutes; add spinach and stir 2 minutes, or until spinach begins to wilt. Remove from heat.
Spread toast with hummus. Add wilted garlic-spinach. Cut egg in half and place on top of spinach. Sprinkle with red pepper flakes, salt and pepper.
