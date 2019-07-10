Sweet southeast returns to the salt
The switch to southeast winds this week lowered the barometer, greened the water and allowed captains to fish prime deep water shell from Freeport to Port O’Connor.
West Matagorda Bay grass beds continue to impress. Normally, it gets stale from time to time in July, but lately it has been money. Guide Ray Sexton said he has fished the same flat for about a week and said the bite improved with the full moon approaching. It’s all dependent on the tides and the incoming tide has been strong in the morning.
In Port O’Connor, the Hump and the South Pass Area are holding trout on 5-inch Bass Assassins Saltwater Shads. The best option for boat anglers has been anchoring on reefs with croakers.
In Freeport, trout are best around rocks and the channel on free-lined live shrimp. San Luis Pass has been good for trout on green tides but be aware of dangerous currents in the pass. Too many waders have carelessly lost their lives over the years by not taking precautions and wearing a PFD.
Port O’Connor redfish have begun to show in better numbers in the back water areas like Shoalwater Bay, the Lagoon and the maze of back lakes of Matagorda Island. Best baits have been the smaller Bass Assassins Sea Shad swim baits.
Around Freeport, the jetty area has been the best bet for reds. Carolina-rigged finger mullet and pogies have worked on the moving tide. Surf anglers have found redfish in the first gut early in the morning since incoming tides have peaked just after sunrise.
Around Matagorda, redfish guides have had to move around a lot to find a good box of reds. It has been the “one here, one there” game; however, since the wind has switched to the southeast more water has been pumped in to the bay making for better fishing off the points of the south shoreline of West Matagorda Bay. Live shrimp and mullet have worked best. Waders have found scattered redfish later in the morning after they have caught their trout.
Guide Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters said there are a lot of bull redfish just off the beach in 35 feet of water on sardines. Lots of gafftops and sharks with the reds as well.
Out of Freeport, kingfish and red snapper are good around the rigs on sardines about 25 miles out. Most of the snapper continue to run in the 10-18 pound range. We have some really big red snapper in Texas.
In Matagorda, Guide Michael Kubecka said red snapper have been unreal. It was calm enough the past weekend for many bay boats to venture to the Gulf and grab a quick limits of huge snapper. The recent snapper tournament out of Sargent produced a 21-pound snapper in the big fish division.
Cobia have been found on the weed lines and Kubecka said there are tons of kingfish all over the Gulf. Amberjack are plentiful as well but they are catch and release right now.
The Gulf shrimp season opens July 15 so culling shrimp boats should have plenty of pelagics trailing the wake.
Follow Grimes’ reports on Instagram, Facebook and weekly on the Texas Insider Fishing Report on Fox Sports Southwest.
