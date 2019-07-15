NRC inspector reports STP remains safe procedures
“I’m in the business to make sure they are operating safely and I am always on call,” said Fred Sanchez, senior resident inspector for STP for the United States National Regulatory Commission.
Sanchez addressed members of the Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture during their monthly meeting held at Schulman’s Thursday, July 11.
“We have not reported any major problems with the STP plan in reactor safety, radiation safety and safeguard areas and therefor we believe (STP) is a safe operator,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez said sites are rated on four different scales going from red, being of high safety significance to green, being of very low safety significance.
“STP has never posted a high safety violation in its history,” Sanchez said.
In fact, STP has only been placed in column one of the NRC action matrix in its most recent inspection that states “all cornerstone objectives were fully met.”
“I’m in the business of asking questions,” Sanchez said. “And nuclear power plants do not want any negative press. STP is a safe performing plant and is very reliable and makes money. I’m not here for STP but I am here to make sure the business remains safe.”
NRC has three staff members present at the STP site including Sanchez, Resident Inspector Jackson Choate and Site Administrator Lenora Reyna.
The NRC following the Three Mile Island meltdown established the resident inspectors. Two inspectors work at the plant daily and live in the area. The primary function of the resident inspectors is emergency response.
The resident inspectors also perform inspections and observe licensee activities and assess licensee performance at the plant site.
